501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool lobby

Come home and relax on your second floor balcony overlooking the beautiful Potomac River! Tastefully updated condo in desirable Marina Towers has granite counters, gas range and built-in microwave. Newly refinished parquet floors and new paint throughout. Fantastic amenities include pool (under construction), fitness center, game room and more! Easy access to DC airport, Ft. Belvior, North Old Town. Parking provided to residents. No pets, please.



**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until make-ready is complete and unit thoroughly cleaned. Photos are of building and lobby. Interior photos will be done once make-ready complete.**