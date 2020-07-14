All apartments in Alexandria
501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201.
Alexandria, VA
501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201

501 Slaters Lane · (571) 267-8639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
lobby
Come home and relax on your second floor balcony overlooking the beautiful Potomac River! Tastefully updated condo in desirable Marina Towers has granite counters, gas range and built-in microwave. Newly refinished parquet floors and new paint throughout. Fantastic amenities include pool (under construction), fitness center, game room and more! Easy access to DC airport, Ft. Belvior, North Old Town. Parking provided to residents. No pets, please.

**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until make-ready is complete and unit thoroughly cleaned. Photos are of building and lobby. Interior photos will be done once make-ready complete.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 have any available units?
501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 have?
Some of 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 pet-friendly?
No, 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 offers parking.
Does 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 have a pool?
Yes, 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 has a pool.
Does 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 have accessible units?
No, 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201 has units with air conditioning.

