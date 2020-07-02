501 RUSSELL RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location! near two metros! Pets ok. Bi-monthly lawn service, and security system service included in rent. Classic and stately, 4 level, center hall colonial with custom touches. Garage parking! Hardwood floors, moldings, fireplaces, and an all season sun room to enjoy year round. Spacious rooms. Fully finished attic boasts a bedroom and sitting area/den/hobby room. Walkout basement has a recreation room with a gas fireplace & built-ins for storage, a half bath, laundry and plenty of additional storage space. Fenced -in yard with mature plantings and fruit trees. Back patio to sit around a fire pit or enjoy a BBQ. Great home for family gatherings or entertainment. Easy commute with proximity to metro, I-495, train service. Blocks to Old town, Del Ray with eateries, shopping, boutiques stores. Minutes to Amazon HQ2, Pentagon, DC, Reagan National Airport, National Harbor