Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

501 RUSSELL RD

501 Russell Road · No Longer Available
Location

501 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location! near two metros! Pets ok. Bi-monthly lawn service, and security system service included in rent. Classic and stately, 4 level, center hall colonial with custom touches. Garage parking! Hardwood floors, moldings, fireplaces, and an all season sun room to enjoy year round. Spacious rooms. Fully finished attic boasts a bedroom and sitting area/den/hobby room. Walkout basement has a recreation room with a gas fireplace & built-ins for storage, a half bath, laundry and plenty of additional storage space. Fenced -in yard with mature plantings and fruit trees. Back patio to sit around a fire pit or enjoy a BBQ. Great home for family gatherings or entertainment. Easy commute with proximity to metro, I-495, train service. Blocks to Old town, Del Ray with eateries, shopping, boutiques stores. Minutes to Amazon HQ2, Pentagon, DC, Reagan National Airport, National Harbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 RUSSELL RD have any available units?
501 RUSSELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 501 RUSSELL RD have?
Some of 501 RUSSELL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 RUSSELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
501 RUSSELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 RUSSELL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 RUSSELL RD is pet friendly.
Does 501 RUSSELL RD offer parking?
Yes, 501 RUSSELL RD offers parking.
Does 501 RUSSELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 RUSSELL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 RUSSELL RD have a pool?
No, 501 RUSSELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 501 RUSSELL RD have accessible units?
No, 501 RUSSELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 501 RUSSELL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 RUSSELL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 RUSSELL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 RUSSELL RD does not have units with air conditioning.

