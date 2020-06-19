5001 WAPLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

A beautiful and rarely available end unit in Cameron Station will be ready for a July 1 move in. This spacious Franklin model has bump outs on every level! Upgrades throughout include: new stainless steel appliances; huge granite kitchen island ; hardwood floors on the main level and in the upstairs hallway, tiled master bath with expanded master shower and dual granite vanity with plenty of storage. Tiled guest bath with extended granite vanity; Attached garage with a storage system; flagstone patio with built in seating; Nest digital thermostat and doorbell; and new lighting throughout. House will be repainted at the end of the month, just in time for the new tenants. Please call the Listing Agent Mandy Barnes for more details and showings. 202-440-2929. Walking distance to parks, schools, playgrounds & shops. Community center, gym, pool and metro shuttle access included.