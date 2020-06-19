All apartments in Alexandria
5001 WAPLE LANE

5001 Waple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Waple Lane, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
A beautiful and rarely available end unit in Cameron Station will be ready for a July 1 move in. This spacious Franklin model has bump outs on every level! Upgrades throughout include: new stainless steel appliances; huge granite kitchen island ; hardwood floors on the main level and in the upstairs hallway, tiled master bath with expanded master shower and dual granite vanity with plenty of storage. Tiled guest bath with extended granite vanity; Attached garage with a storage system; flagstone patio with built in seating; Nest digital thermostat and doorbell; and new lighting throughout. House will be repainted at the end of the month, just in time for the new tenants. Please call the Listing Agent Mandy Barnes for more details and showings. 202-440-2929. Walking distance to parks, schools, playgrounds & shops. Community center, gym, pool and metro shuttle access included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 WAPLE LANE have any available units?
5001 WAPLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5001 WAPLE LANE have?
Some of 5001 WAPLE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 WAPLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5001 WAPLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 WAPLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5001 WAPLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5001 WAPLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5001 WAPLE LANE offers parking.
Does 5001 WAPLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 WAPLE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 WAPLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5001 WAPLE LANE has a pool.
Does 5001 WAPLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5001 WAPLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 WAPLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 WAPLE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 WAPLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 WAPLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

