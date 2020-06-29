5 CANTERBURY SQ #301

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated guest parking courtyard

Absolutely Adorable Affordable Apartment in the Heart of everything! This bright and spacious 2 Bedroom, Full Bath has it all and ready to be filled with love and care. Amazing View of the Courtyard off the large Private Balcony. Entire apartment has been Updated and Remodeled. Gourmet Kitchen with New Oven, New Kitchen Floors, New Carpet, Freshly Painted, Remodeled Bathroom and so much more. Tons of space and additional Secured, Private Storage Unit in the building. TWO Parking Passes Plus Guest Parking!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! WOW!!! Near Van Dorn & King Street Metro.