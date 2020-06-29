All apartments in Alexandria
5 CANTERBURY SQ #301
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 AM

5 CANTERBURY SQ #301

5 Canterbury Square · No Longer Available
Location

5 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
guest parking
Absolutely Adorable Affordable Apartment in the Heart of everything! This bright and spacious 2 Bedroom, Full Bath has it all and ready to be filled with love and care. Amazing View of the Courtyard off the large Private Balcony. Entire apartment has been Updated and Remodeled. Gourmet Kitchen with New Oven, New Kitchen Floors, New Carpet, Freshly Painted, Remodeled Bathroom and so much more. Tons of space and additional Secured, Private Storage Unit in the building. TWO Parking Passes Plus Guest Parking!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! WOW!!! Near Van Dorn & King Street Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 have any available units?
5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 have?
Some of 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 currently offering any rent specials?
5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 pet-friendly?
No, 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 offer parking?
Yes, 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 offers parking.
Does 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 have a pool?
No, 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 does not have a pool.
Does 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 have accessible units?
No, 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 CANTERBURY SQ #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
