Wonderfully renovated one bedroom with granite counter tops, ceramic tile, stainless appliances, etc. This unit has it all. Community amenities include SIX pools, trash pick up every day, tennis courts, close to shops, restaurants, post office, and multiple grocery stores. No pets allowed. *** Please note- (This is an Arlington County address, but the property resides in the City of Alexandria. )