Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Come see this AWESOME one bedroom condo ready for immediate move in. This well maintained 1 bedroom condo boasts an open floorplan and large walk-in closet. Being just down the street from I-395, INOVA, and NVCC, makes this the perfect location for locals and commuters alike. Apply today!