436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE

Upgraded Braddock model townhouse with 2-car garage in sought after Cameron Station. Freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout the main level, kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, built-ins and crown molding. Rear deck off family room perfect for grilling. Lower level rec room has french doors and could make a great home office. Expansive master suite features tray ceiling with fan and upgraded bath with dual sinks, jetted soaking tub and separate shower plus a large walk-in closet with custom organizers. Washer/dryer at bedroom level and ample storage in garage. Free amenities include shuttle to Metro, pool, fitness center, party room, and indoor basketball court. Conveniently located near two parks, bike/jog path, and multiple playgrounds.