All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE

436 Ferdinand Day Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

436 Ferdinand Day Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded Braddock model townhouse with 2-car garage in sought after Cameron Station. Freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout the main level, kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, built-ins and crown molding. Rear deck off family room perfect for grilling. Lower level rec room has french doors and could make a great home office. Expansive master suite features tray ceiling with fan and upgraded bath with dual sinks, jetted soaking tub and separate shower plus a large walk-in closet with custom organizers. Washer/dryer at bedroom level and ample storage in garage. Free amenities include shuttle to Metro, pool, fitness center, party room, and indoor basketball court. Conveniently located near two parks, bike/jog path, and multiple playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE have any available units?
436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE have?
Some of 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University