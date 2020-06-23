400 Commonwealth Ave #203

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Warm & Cozy 2 bed 1 bath walk to Old Town - Updated and charming two bed one bath condo in quiet boutique building. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, private porch, lots of windows, and plenty of closet space. Ideal location midway between Old Town & Del Ray. Half mile walk to either King St Metro or Braddock Rd Metro. Quick 15min walk to Whole Foods. Mile and a half to Old Town Waterfront. W/D in unit.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4672869)