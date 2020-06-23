All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3811 BRIGHTON COURT

3811 Brighton Court · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Brighton Court, Alexandria, VA 22305

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Updated END townhouse in a very convenient location close to Del Ray, Crystal City (AKA National Landing) & D.C. Hardwood floors on 2 levels. Renovated kitchen with 42" white cabinets, SS appliances & granite counters. Walk-out lower level with tall ceilings features a family room with decorative fireplace, 4th bedroom and 1/2 bath. Master Suite with barn door to en suite bath with oversize shower. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. No Smokers. On line application $55 per applicant www.PPMNVA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 BRIGHTON COURT have any available units?
3811 BRIGHTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 BRIGHTON COURT have?
Some of 3811 BRIGHTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 BRIGHTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3811 BRIGHTON COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 BRIGHTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3811 BRIGHTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3811 BRIGHTON COURT offer parking?
No, 3811 BRIGHTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3811 BRIGHTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 BRIGHTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 BRIGHTON COURT have a pool?
No, 3811 BRIGHTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3811 BRIGHTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 3811 BRIGHTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 BRIGHTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 BRIGHTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
