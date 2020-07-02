3809 CHARLES AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for move-in 12/13. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Location, location, location! A well-updated end unit townhome boasting over 2200 square feet with an attached double garage just minutes from Del Ray and Amazon HQ2! Lots of natural light pours into the main level which features hardwood floors and 9'ceilings. The updated eat-in-kitchen features 42" cabinets, center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. The eatin-kitchen has tons of windows and a gas fireplace. The open living /dining room gives you multiple options to suit your needs. The upstairs is carpeted and the master suite has a large bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in-closets. The master bath has skylights, a double vanity, and a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. All bathrooms have been renovated in the past couple of years. The lower level has a recreation room that can be converted to a bedroom, renovated full bath, and off the back is a spacious deck great for entertaining. The 2 car garage features extra storage room with two closets with lots of shelves. perfect for storing all of your extra stuff. What a location! Minutes to trails, farmers markets, great dining and entertainment options in: Crystal City (Amazon HQ2), Old Town, Del Ray, Shirlington Village, DC, and Pentagon City. Close to Bus Routes, 395, Rt 1, and Reagan National. Pentagon, Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Joint Base Myer, all within 3-4 miles Must see!