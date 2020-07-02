All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3809 CHARLES AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3809 CHARLES AVENUE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

3809 CHARLES AVENUE

3809 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3809 Charles Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for move-in 12/13. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Location, location, location! A well-updated end unit townhome boasting over 2200 square feet with an attached double garage just minutes from Del Ray and Amazon HQ2! Lots of natural light pours into the main level which features hardwood floors and 9'ceilings. The updated eat-in-kitchen features 42" cabinets, center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. The eatin-kitchen has tons of windows and a gas fireplace. The open living /dining room gives you multiple options to suit your needs. The upstairs is carpeted and the master suite has a large bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in-closets. The master bath has skylights, a double vanity, and a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. All bathrooms have been renovated in the past couple of years. The lower level has a recreation room that can be converted to a bedroom, renovated full bath, and off the back is a spacious deck great for entertaining. The 2 car garage features extra storage room with two closets with lots of shelves. perfect for storing all of your extra stuff. What a location! Minutes to trails, farmers markets, great dining and entertainment options in: Crystal City (Amazon HQ2), Old Town, Del Ray, Shirlington Village, DC, and Pentagon City. Close to Bus Routes, 395, Rt 1, and Reagan National. Pentagon, Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Joint Base Myer, all within 3-4 miles Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 CHARLES AVENUE have any available units?
3809 CHARLES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3809 CHARLES AVENUE have?
Some of 3809 CHARLES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 CHARLES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3809 CHARLES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 CHARLES AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 CHARLES AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3809 CHARLES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3809 CHARLES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3809 CHARLES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 CHARLES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 CHARLES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3809 CHARLES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3809 CHARLES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3809 CHARLES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 CHARLES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 CHARLES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 CHARLES AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 CHARLES AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University