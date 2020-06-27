All apartments in Alexandria
3804 VERMONT COURT
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

3804 VERMONT COURT

3804 Vermont Court · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Vermont Court, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Perfect prime location. Lease this beautiful spacious three level three bedroom Alexandria Town home with one car garage for the same price as a two bedroom apartment. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, and large pantry. Hardwood and Fireplace in living room. Three bedrooms on upper level. Master bedroom with hardwood floors, en suite master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Large Recreation Room with new carpet on first level. Private Deck. Easy access to Pentagon and DC. Minutes to King St Metro and Old Town. New HVAC system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 VERMONT COURT have any available units?
3804 VERMONT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3804 VERMONT COURT have?
Some of 3804 VERMONT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 VERMONT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3804 VERMONT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 VERMONT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3804 VERMONT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3804 VERMONT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3804 VERMONT COURT offers parking.
Does 3804 VERMONT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3804 VERMONT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 VERMONT COURT have a pool?
No, 3804 VERMONT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3804 VERMONT COURT have accessible units?
No, 3804 VERMONT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 VERMONT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 VERMONT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 VERMONT COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3804 VERMONT COURT has units with air conditioning.
