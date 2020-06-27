3804 VERMONT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Perfect prime location. Lease this beautiful spacious three level three bedroom Alexandria Town home with one car garage for the same price as a two bedroom apartment. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, and large pantry. Hardwood and Fireplace in living room. Three bedrooms on upper level. Master bedroom with hardwood floors, en suite master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Large Recreation Room with new carpet on first level. Private Deck. Easy access to Pentagon and DC. Minutes to King St Metro and Old Town. New HVAC system.