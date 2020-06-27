3804 VERMONT COURT

Amenities
Perfect prime location. Lease this beautiful spacious three level three bedroom Alexandria Town home with one car garage for the same price as a two bedroom apartment. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, and large pantry. Hardwood and Fireplace in living room. Three bedrooms on upper level. Master bedroom with hardwood floors, en suite master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Large Recreation Room with new carpet on first level. Private Deck. Easy access to Pentagon and DC. Minutes to King St Metro and Old Town. New HVAC system.