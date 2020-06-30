All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3724 MARK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3724 MARK DR
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:39 AM

3724 MARK DR

3724 Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3724 Mark Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Re-Listed & ready to go!! This end-unit townhouse is perfectly situated in North DelRay. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 updated baths, off-street parking for 2 cars, a large fenced yard, storage, and updated stainless kitchen with granite countertops. Hopping Del Ray and Mom's Organic Market are right around the corner, & Potomac Yard Shopping Center is less than a half mile away. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, with a limit on number, size, and breed. Apply online at Long and Foster. com -- Text for virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 MARK DR have any available units?
3724 MARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3724 MARK DR have?
Some of 3724 MARK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 MARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
3724 MARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 MARK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 MARK DR is pet friendly.
Does 3724 MARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 3724 MARK DR offers parking.
Does 3724 MARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3724 MARK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 MARK DR have a pool?
No, 3724 MARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 3724 MARK DR have accessible units?
No, 3724 MARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 MARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 MARK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 MARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 MARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University