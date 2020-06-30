3724 MARK DR

Amenities
Re-Listed & ready to go!! This end-unit townhouse is perfectly situated in North DelRay. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 updated baths, off-street parking for 2 cars, a large fenced yard, storage, and updated stainless kitchen with granite countertops. Hopping Del Ray and Mom's Organic Market are right around the corner, & Potomac Yard Shopping Center is less than a half mile away. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, with a limit on number, size, and breed. Apply online at Long and Foster. com -- Text for virtual tour