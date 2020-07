Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming townhome has wonderful vintage touches but with modern conveniences. Rich wood flooring in living and bedrooms with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Tastefully updated with new fixtures, paint and central air and heat. Great location in Hume Springs only minutes to dining, shopping and recreation. Walk to Four Mile Run Park, easy access to I395 and Jefferson Davis Hwy (1). Pets ok w/owner approval.