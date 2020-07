Amenities

GORGEOUS Contemporary Design 2 Level END UNIT Condo in PARK FAIRFAX!! SEE PHOTOS!! ***AMAZING CUSTOM Kitchen w/STAINLESS STEEL appliances***Beautifully DESIGNED Bathrooms*** Light-Filled & Open Concept***HARDWOOD FLOORS on BOTH LEVELS!*** ** COMMUNITY Amenities include Outdoor Swimming Pool , Playground, Tennis and Basketball Courts!!***Easy COMMUTING access to 395 and the variety of Restaurants and Shops at nearby Shirlington Village***Don't Miss the PHOTOS!*** This one won't last!!*** (Sorry, no pets.) ***2 Year Lease Preferred!*** 360 Photos Link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/p83ElKzwm2a6Y7Mmepy7MeL1go9AqGbn