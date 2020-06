3401 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated bike storage courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPLICATION IS IN HAND - PLEASE CALL FOR STATUS BEFORE SHOWING. AMAZING 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH GROUND LEVEL OPPORTUNITY IN AUBURN VILLAGE. AVAILABLE EARLY APRIL! SECURE BUILDING WITH EASY PARKING (TWO OFF STREET PARKING TAGS W/ADDITIONAL GUEST PASS AVAILABLE). FRONT DOOR ENTRY AS WELL AS SEPARATE REAR ENTRY WITH USEABLE OUTDOOR SPACE! UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/DINING AREA. TRASH AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. LOW MONTHLY ELECTRIC BILLS (APPROX $30/MONTH). A SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT IS INCLUDED WITH THIS RENTAL! BIKE STORAGE AVAILABLE WITHIN THE COMMUNITY. AUBURN VILLAGE PROVIDES A 3 ACRE INNER COURTYARD WITH ON SITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. EASY ACCESS TO FOUR MILE RUN/MT VERNON TRAILS. DASH STOP NEARBY. MIN TO METRO,PENTAGON, DC, OLD TOWN, CRYSTAL CITY. DINE ON THE AVENUE IN DEL RAY. ENJOY POTOMAC YARDS WITH SHOPS AND FUTURE METRO. PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. LEASE TERMS FROM 1-3 YEARS CONSIDERED. SEE DOCUMENTS FOR PARKING DIRECTIONS. ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS - SEE DOCUMENTS.