3303 Wyndham Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill sauna volleyball court

Pointe at Park Center. Bright and sunny 1B/1BA condo in quiet gated community in Alexandria West. Great location and only 11 minutes (4 miles) from the new Amazon facility at National Landing. Lots of natural lighting. Walk-in closet, patio with attached storage space, stacked washer and dryer; and new stove and dishwasher. Assigned parking space very near unit. Many amenities including outdoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, state of the art fitness center, clubhouse with bar and social room, children playground, gazebo/picnic area with grills and basketball court, and volleyball courts. Small woodlot behind apt. Within walking distance to Bradlee Shopping Center on King street and the Xsport Fitness Gym; 2-mile drive to Shirlington Village. Super location. Near intersection of King and 395 and only 10 minutes from downtown apt. to DC in non-rush hour. Daily weekday free private shuttle to Pentagon City Metro stop, leaves every half hour from 6:30 am to 9:30 am and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Rent includes all utilities except electricity. Unit has ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. No pets, no smoking. $150 move-in fee charged by Condo Association. Minimum 1-year lease. Security deposit of one months rent.