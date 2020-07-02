All apartments in Alexandria
330 S West St

330 South West Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 South West Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME! Top Floor 1 Bedroom & Loft/Office/Extra Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings. Walk to Metro and Old Town Alexandria. Over 1,200 Sq Ft. Hardwood Floors in the Living, Dining and Bedroom. Ceramic Tile in the Kitchen & Bathroom. 10 Ceilings in the Kitchen & Bedroom. Gas Fireplace. Ceiling Fans. Fitness Center, Pool, Whirlpool & Party Room. Stroll to King St. Metro & 2 Blocks to King St. Dining & Retail.
Pets Case by Case Basis
From King St. Metro go East on King St, Right on S. West to 330 on the left. or 95/495 to Rt 1 North, Left on Duke, Left on S. West to 330 on the left.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google!.
Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S West St have any available units?
330 S West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 330 S West St have?
Some of 330 S West St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S West St currently offering any rent specials?
330 S West St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S West St pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 S West St is pet friendly.
Does 330 S West St offer parking?
No, 330 S West St does not offer parking.
Does 330 S West St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 S West St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S West St have a pool?
Yes, 330 S West St has a pool.
Does 330 S West St have accessible units?
No, 330 S West St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S West St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 S West St has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 S West St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 S West St has units with air conditioning.

