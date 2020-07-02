330 S West St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

AGENTS WELCOME! Top Floor 1 Bedroom & Loft/Office/Extra Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings. Walk to Metro and Old Town Alexandria. Over 1,200 Sq Ft. Hardwood Floors in the Living, Dining and Bedroom. Ceramic Tile in the Kitchen & Bathroom. 10 Ceilings in the Kitchen & Bedroom. Gas Fireplace. Ceiling Fans. Fitness Center, Pool, Whirlpool & Party Room. Stroll to King St. Metro & 2 Blocks to King St. Dining & Retail.

.

Pets Case by Case Basis

.

From King St. Metro go East on King St, Right on S. West to 330 on the left. or 95/495 to Rt 1 North, Left on Duke, Left on S. West to 330 on the left.

.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google!.

.

EOH



Rental Features



Cable ready

Microwave

Hardwood floors

High speed internet

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Walk-in closets

Balcony, deck, patio

Laundry room / hookups

Fireplace

Oven / range

Heat - gas

Pet Friendly