3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful, renovated one bedroom, one bath in PARK FAIRFAX. Freshly painted. Light & Bright. Kitchen with new granite countertop, new custom backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. Refinished wood parquet flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Community features MANY amenities! 3 pools, 2 volleyball courts, 2 basketball courts, 8 tennis courts, community gym, tot lots, clubhouse, 4x6 storage room, bike storage area. Two dog parks in walking distance. Easy and quick access to bus routes, shopping, food & DC.