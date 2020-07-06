All apartments in Alexandria
3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR

3247 Martha Custis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3247 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful, renovated one bedroom, one bath in PARK FAIRFAX. Freshly painted. Light & Bright. Kitchen with new granite countertop, new custom backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. Refinished wood parquet flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Community features MANY amenities! 3 pools, 2 volleyball courts, 2 basketball courts, 8 tennis courts, community gym, tot lots, clubhouse, 4x6 storage room, bike storage area. Two dog parks in walking distance. Easy and quick access to bus routes, shopping, food & DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have any available units?
3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have?
Some of 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR is pet friendly.
Does 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR offer parking?
Yes, 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR offers parking.
Does 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR has a pool.
Does 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have accessible units?
No, 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

