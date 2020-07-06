3247 MARTHA CUSTIS DR

Amenities
Beautiful, renovated one bedroom, one bath in PARK FAIRFAX. Freshly painted. Light & Bright. Kitchen with new granite countertop, new custom backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. Refinished wood parquet flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Community features MANY amenities! 3 pools, 2 volleyball courts, 2 basketball courts, 8 tennis courts, community gym, tot lots, clubhouse, 4x6 storage room, bike storage area. Two dog parks in walking distance. Easy and quick access to bus routes, shopping, food & DC.