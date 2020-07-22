All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE

313 Clouds Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 Clouds Mill Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***JUST LISTED FOR RENT!*** Gorgeous end unit brick town house with completely renovated kitchen and brand new carpet. Cut your commute substantially and relish in time spent relaxing at home. This location is a commuters dream with easy access to shopping, parks, all commuter routes and the Van Dorn Metro. Spacious main level is ideal for entertaining or simply unwinding. Large windows enhance the sunny home. Two large master bedrooms with ceiling fans, en-suite baths and generous sized closets are located on the third floor. Amazing loft with ceiling fan compliments one master bedroom and includes a sizable enclosed storage area. Large lower level with powder room, laundry room, fireplace and sliding glass door that opens to private deck complete this incredible townhouse. Garage with entry to the home is the icing on the top. $50 application fee per adult along with CBRB application. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE have any available units?
313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
