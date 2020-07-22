313 CLOUDES MILL DRIVE

Amenities

***JUST LISTED FOR RENT!*** Gorgeous end unit brick town house with completely renovated kitchen and brand new carpet. Cut your commute substantially and relish in time spent relaxing at home. This location is a commuters dream with easy access to shopping, parks, all commuter routes and the Van Dorn Metro. Spacious main level is ideal for entertaining or simply unwinding. Large windows enhance the sunny home. Two large master bedrooms with ceiling fans, en-suite baths and generous sized closets are located on the third floor. Amazing loft with ceiling fan compliments one master bedroom and includes a sizable enclosed storage area. Large lower level with powder room, laundry room, fireplace and sliding glass door that opens to private deck complete this incredible townhouse. Garage with entry to the home is the icing on the top. $50 application fee per adult along with CBRB application. Don't miss out on this opportunity!