3110 Mt Vernon Ave

Amenities
DelRay Tower is your perfect living experience in quaint and historic Alexandria, where youll find elegant bars, cafes and shopping.The bustling urban energy of Washington DC is just a short drive away, as well as Arlington, Amazon HQ, Crystal City Metro and the nations capital. Enjoy perks including expansive views of downtown from the fabulous rooftop sky lounge, 24-hour concierge services, premium fitness center with yoga classes, ajogging track, and clubhouse.
Unit Amenities Include:
* In-Unit Laundry
* High Ceilings
* Dishwasher
* Stainless Steel Appliances?
* Granite Countertops
Building Amenities Include:?
* Fitness Center
* 24-Hour Concierge
* Rooftop Sky Lounge +Clubroom
* Package Services
* Pet-Friendly