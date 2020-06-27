All apartments in Alexandria
3110 Mt Vernon Ave
3110 Mt Vernon Ave

3110 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3110 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
DelRay Tower is your perfect living experience in quaint and historic Alexandria, where youll find elegant bars, cafes and shopping.The bustling urban energy of Washington DC is just a short drive away, as well as Arlington, Amazon HQ, Crystal City Metro and the nations capital. Enjoy perks including expansive views of downtown from the fabulous rooftop sky lounge, 24-hour concierge services, premium fitness center with yoga classes, ajogging track, and clubhouse.

Unit Amenities Include:

* In-Unit Laundry
* High Ceilings
* Dishwasher
* Stainless Steel Appliances?
* Granite Countertops

Building Amenities Include:?

* Fitness Center
* 24-Hour Concierge
* Rooftop Sky Lounge +Clubroom
* Package Services
* Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Mt Vernon Ave have any available units?
3110 Mt Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3110 Mt Vernon Ave have?
Some of 3110 Mt Vernon Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Mt Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Mt Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Mt Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 Mt Vernon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3110 Mt Vernon Ave offer parking?
No, 3110 Mt Vernon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3110 Mt Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Mt Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Mt Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 3110 Mt Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Mt Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3110 Mt Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Mt Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Mt Vernon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 Mt Vernon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 Mt Vernon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
