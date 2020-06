Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Warwick Village 3 level TH w/ upgraded eat-in kitchen open to dining, hardwood floors on the main and upper level, bay window in the living room and a walk-out to deck & rear yard. Former 3-bed upstairs remodeled to large master w/study alcove, bath w/oversized tub/shower and 2nd bedroom. Full privacy and bath on the lower level. Excellent location, steps to "The Avenue" in Del Ray. Easy access to the metro.