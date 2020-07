Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Fairlington Condo living at its best. This well updated 2bd 1 bath with Loft and Tons of Storage condo will delight for years to come. Granite counters, nice carpets, pets considered, move-in ready for October 1st. Fairlington offers great parking, tennis, pools, community center, and amazing location near King st, 395; easy access via bus to Pentagon. Balcony faces scenic courtyard and not the highway; very quiet home.