Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

29 E REED AVENUE

29 East Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

29 East Reed Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new washer/dryer, freshly painted, new siding. Great backyard, 1 mile to the new amazon headquarters. Won~t last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 E REED AVENUE have any available units?
29 E REED AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 E REED AVENUE have?
Some of 29 E REED AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 E REED AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
29 E REED AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 E REED AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 29 E REED AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 29 E REED AVENUE offer parking?
No, 29 E REED AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 29 E REED AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 E REED AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 E REED AVENUE have a pool?
No, 29 E REED AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 29 E REED AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 29 E REED AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 29 E REED AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 E REED AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
