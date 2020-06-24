285 S PICKETT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Unbelievable 2 level Condo with Private One Car Garage and Patio Balcony. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo has 2 newly remodeled bathrooms. The one car garage comes with storage racks and a driveway with extra parking, Washer/Dryer in unit, Wood Burning Fireplace, 2 mounted TVs included in the master bedroom and living room, and only 3/4 mile from the Van Dorn Metro. Bonus: You also receive access to the Club House and Swimming Pool. Water is included in the rental. This apartment won't last.