285 S PICKETT STREET
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM

285 S PICKETT STREET

285 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

285 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Unbelievable 2 level Condo with Private One Car Garage and Patio Balcony. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo has 2 newly remodeled bathrooms. The one car garage comes with storage racks and a driveway with extra parking, Washer/Dryer in unit, Wood Burning Fireplace, 2 mounted TVs included in the master bedroom and living room, and only 3/4 mile from the Van Dorn Metro. Bonus: You also receive access to the Club House and Swimming Pool. Water is included in the rental. This apartment won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 S PICKETT STREET have any available units?
285 S PICKETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 285 S PICKETT STREET have?
Some of 285 S PICKETT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 S PICKETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
285 S PICKETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 S PICKETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 285 S PICKETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 285 S PICKETT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 285 S PICKETT STREET offers parking.
Does 285 S PICKETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 S PICKETT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 S PICKETT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 285 S PICKETT STREET has a pool.
Does 285 S PICKETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 285 S PICKETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 285 S PICKETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 S PICKETT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 S PICKETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 S PICKETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
