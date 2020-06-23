All apartments in Alexandria
267 S. Pickett St
267 S. Pickett St

267 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

267 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated two level condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located in the Landmark-Van Dorn -Cameron Station neighborhood in Alexandria, VA. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, and two reserved parking spaces. Great location, quiet and safe neighborhood, walking distance to local restaurants, shopping centers, and grocery stores. Easy access to metro, bus, and major intersections (395/495).

Property Features:

Two Bedrooms
Two Bathrooms
Two Reserved Parking spaces

Appliances
Built-In Microwave
Dishwasher
Disposal
Exhaust Fan
Refrigerator
Stove
Washer/Dryer

Interior Features
Combination Kitchen/Living
Floor Plan - Open
Walk-in Closet

The condo is currently rented and will be available in April or the last week of March. All utilities are included except for electric and cable. Discount is available for a lease term greater than 1 year.

Note: Due to condominium policy changes, the living room floor has been recently changed to carpet (LIVING ROOM ONLY). However, the condo board is now considering to amend the bylaws to allow hardwood floors. If approved, I will change the living room to a hardwood floor.

Please contact me with any questions or additional information.

Thank you!
Mimi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 S. Pickett St have any available units?
267 S. Pickett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 S. Pickett St have?
Some of 267 S. Pickett St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 S. Pickett St currently offering any rent specials?
267 S. Pickett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 S. Pickett St pet-friendly?
No, 267 S. Pickett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 267 S. Pickett St offer parking?
Yes, 267 S. Pickett St offers parking.
Does 267 S. Pickett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 S. Pickett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 S. Pickett St have a pool?
No, 267 S. Pickett St does not have a pool.
Does 267 S. Pickett St have accessible units?
No, 267 S. Pickett St does not have accessible units.
Does 267 S. Pickett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 S. Pickett St has units with dishwashers.
