267 S. Pickett St

Fully renovated two level condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located in the Landmark-Van Dorn -Cameron Station neighborhood in Alexandria, VA. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, and two reserved parking spaces. Great location, quiet and safe neighborhood, walking distance to local restaurants, shopping centers, and grocery stores. Easy access to metro, bus, and major intersections (395/495).



The condo is currently rented and will be available in April or the last week of March. All utilities are included except for electric and cable. Discount is available for a lease term greater than 1 year.



Note: Due to condominium policy changes, the living room floor has been recently changed to carpet (LIVING ROOM ONLY). However, the condo board is now considering to amend the bylaws to allow hardwood floors. If approved, I will change the living room to a hardwood floor.



Please contact me with any questions or additional information.



Thank you!

Mimi