Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:57 PM

257 EVANS LANE

257 Evans Lane · (703) 533-1500
Location

257 Evans Lane, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning modern row home in Lynhaven! Just renovated, the brand new front porch ushers you inside to the open concept main level featuring gleaming hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Spacious main level with plenty of room to entertain inside, or extend outside to the new deck! The gourmet kitchen features all the bells and whistles including, 42inch white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gleaming quartz countertops. New hardwood floors carry upstairs and throughout the two upper level bedrooms. Exquisite upper level bathroom with modern finishes and tiled shower. Fully finished basement level with additional modern full bath could be used as a rec room or as a 3rd bedroom. Freshly landscaped, the backyard features a private gravel parking space or opt to park on the street. Incredible location walkable to the coming soon Potomac Yard Metro, Del Ray shops/dining and the New Amazon HQ2. Only minutes to Pentagon City Mall, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, D.C., Rt.1, I-395 & GW Pkwy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 EVANS LANE have any available units?
257 EVANS LANE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 EVANS LANE have?
Some of 257 EVANS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 EVANS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
257 EVANS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 EVANS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 257 EVANS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 257 EVANS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 257 EVANS LANE does offer parking.
Does 257 EVANS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 EVANS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 EVANS LANE have a pool?
No, 257 EVANS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 257 EVANS LANE have accessible units?
No, 257 EVANS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 257 EVANS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 EVANS LANE has units with dishwashers.
