257 EVANS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning modern row home in Lynhaven! Just renovated, the brand new front porch ushers you inside to the open concept main level featuring gleaming hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Spacious main level with plenty of room to entertain inside, or extend outside to the new deck! The gourmet kitchen features all the bells and whistles including, 42inch white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gleaming quartz countertops. New hardwood floors carry upstairs and throughout the two upper level bedrooms. Exquisite upper level bathroom with modern finishes and tiled shower. Fully finished basement level with additional modern full bath could be used as a rec room or as a 3rd bedroom. Freshly landscaped, the backyard features a private gravel parking space or opt to park on the street. Incredible location walkable to the coming soon Potomac Yard Metro, Del Ray shops/dining and the New Amazon HQ2. Only minutes to Pentagon City Mall, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, D.C., Rt.1, I-395 & GW Pkwy!