All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 2333 SIBLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2333 SIBLEY STREET
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

2333 SIBLEY STREET

2333 North Sibley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2333 North Sibley Street, Alexandria, VA 22311

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
No showings until May 3rd. Stunning and fully renovated must see townhouse in Alexandria City! Upgradesde and high-end finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with backsplash and peninsula perfect for entertaining. Private outdoor patio and fenced in backyard. Three large bedrooms upstairs, a spacious Master Suite with it's own master suite bathroom and two bedrooms that share another full bathroom. Fully finished basement. Closet space and storage areas throughout the townhouse, including the basement mud room. Custom Built-ins. High end lighting. Upgraded HVAC. Hardwoods floors on main and upper levels. High end laminate floors in the basement. Drainage system installed throughout the yard. New roof already approved for solar panels! Upgraded windows and appliances. Convenient location! close to shops, restaurants, grocery, Mark Center, Pentagon, DC, 395, Tysons Corner, Reagan Airport Old Town, Dog Parks, Bike and walking Trails! Please follow this link to apply: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2333-sibley-st-alexandria-va-22311-kzl5h3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 SIBLEY STREET have any available units?
2333 SIBLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2333 SIBLEY STREET have?
Some of 2333 SIBLEY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 SIBLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2333 SIBLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 SIBLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 SIBLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2333 SIBLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 2333 SIBLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2333 SIBLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 SIBLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 SIBLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 2333 SIBLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2333 SIBLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2333 SIBLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 SIBLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 SIBLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 SIBLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2333 SIBLEY STREET has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University