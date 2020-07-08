2333 SIBLEY STREET

Amenities

No showings until May 3rd. Stunning and fully renovated must see townhouse in Alexandria City! Upgradesde and high-end finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with backsplash and peninsula perfect for entertaining. Private outdoor patio and fenced in backyard. Three large bedrooms upstairs, a spacious Master Suite with it's own master suite bathroom and two bedrooms that share another full bathroom. Fully finished basement. Closet space and storage areas throughout the townhouse, including the basement mud room. Custom Built-ins. High end lighting. Upgraded HVAC. Hardwoods floors on main and upper levels. High end laminate floors in the basement. Drainage system installed throughout the yard. New roof already approved for solar panels! Upgraded windows and appliances. Convenient location! close to shops, restaurants, grocery, Mark Center, Pentagon, DC, 395, Tysons Corner, Reagan Airport Old Town, Dog Parks, Bike and walking Trails! Please follow this link to apply: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2333-sibley-st-alexandria-va-22311-kzl5h3