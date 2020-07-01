232 Evans Ln Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly key fob access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities key fob access pet friendly

Super sunny, dog-friendly townhome with fenced in yard in sought-after Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria. Across the street from Potomac yards, down the street from amazon HQ2. Available for a 6-9 month lease, which can be extended another 12 months if desired. Email for more details! Responsible for all utilities.



Property Highlights:

- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath

- Fully fenced backyard

- Sun-filled enclosed front patio

- Keyless entry

- Hardwoods throughout (except basement)

- Update kitchen

- Pets welcome

- Available now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5295992)