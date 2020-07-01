All apartments in Alexandria
232 Evans Ln Unit A

232 Evans Ln · No Longer Available
Location

232 Evans Ln, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
key fob access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
key fob access
pet friendly
Super sunny, dog-friendly townhome with fenced in yard in sought-after Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria. Across the street from Potomac yards, down the street from amazon HQ2. Available for a 6-9 month lease, which can be extended another 12 months if desired. Email for more details! Responsible for all utilities.

Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath
- Fully fenced backyard
- Sun-filled enclosed front patio
- Keyless entry
- Hardwoods throughout (except basement)
- Update kitchen
- Pets welcome
- Available now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5295992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Evans Ln Unit A have any available units?
232 Evans Ln Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 232 Evans Ln Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
232 Evans Ln Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Evans Ln Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Evans Ln Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 232 Evans Ln Unit A offer parking?
No, 232 Evans Ln Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 232 Evans Ln Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Evans Ln Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Evans Ln Unit A have a pool?
No, 232 Evans Ln Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 232 Evans Ln Unit A have accessible units?
No, 232 Evans Ln Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Evans Ln Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Evans Ln Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Evans Ln Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Evans Ln Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

