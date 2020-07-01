232 Evans Ln Unit A

Amenities
Super sunny, dog-friendly townhome with fenced in yard in sought-after Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria. Across the street from Potomac yards, down the street from amazon HQ2. Available for a 6-9 month lease, which can be extended another 12 months if desired. Email for more details! Responsible for all utilities.
Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath
- Fully fenced backyard
- Sun-filled enclosed front patio
- Keyless entry
- Hardwoods throughout (except basement)
- Update kitchen
- Pets welcome
- Available now!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5295992)