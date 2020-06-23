2307 MAIN LINE BLVD #101

Amenities

This is a super clean, stylish and sophisticated two level townhouse-condo unit in Potomac Yard. Open floor plan with rich hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and hardwood cabinetry. Rear-load garage. Luxurious master suite with upgraded bath, 3 closets closets, and private rear balcony. Second floor laundry room with full sized washer / dryer. Fantastic location -- super quiet and adjacent to neighborhood park, yet minutes from Crystal City, Old Town, and National Airport. Shuttle bus to Metro. Managed by local owner. 1, 2, or 3 year lease acceptable. No pets.