Alexandria, VA
2307 MAIN LINE BLVD #101
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

2307 MAIN LINE BLVD #101

2307 Main Line Boulevard · No Longer Available
Alexandria
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2307 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
This is a super clean, stylish and sophisticated two level townhouse-condo unit in Potomac Yard. Open floor plan with rich hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and hardwood cabinetry. Rear-load garage. Luxurious master suite with upgraded bath, 3 closets closets, and private rear balcony. Second floor laundry room with full sized washer / dryer. Fantastic location -- super quiet and adjacent to neighborhood park, yet minutes from Crystal City, Old Town, and National Airport. Shuttle bus to Metro. Managed by local owner. 1, 2, or 3 year lease acceptable. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

