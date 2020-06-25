230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET

Amenities

What a Showstopper!!! Treat yourself to this beautifully renovated, sun filled, spectacular home with the perfect blend on Modern Luxury and Historic Old Town Alexandria charm! The main level features 12+ foot ceilings, a converted open floor plan perfect for entertaining, and an updated kitchen with plenty of beautiful granite counter space, stainless steel appliances, and even a wine cooler. The kitchen leads to a private, peaceful, brightly lit patio in the back that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or unwinding after a long day. The upper level features two renovated bedrooms and two full baths. The magnificent main bathroom comes with a double sink vanity, beautiful marble countertops, and a very large rainfall spa shower. The basement is fully finished and offers enough space to accommodate a rec room, office area, and guests. Additional storage in the basement and attic. Located 1.5 blocks from King St, shops, and fine dining, less than a mile from the Metro, 5 blocks from parks and waterfront, a few blocks walk to two awesome grocery stores and easy access to many commuter options. Take advantage of being in the heart of Old Town. Many festivities minutes away: live entertainment, major events and celebrations, firework shows, and the Scottish Christmas Walk Parade passes your door on Saint Asaph.