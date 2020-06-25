All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET

230 North Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Location

230 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
hot tub
What a Showstopper!!! Treat yourself to this beautifully renovated, sun filled, spectacular home with the perfect blend on Modern Luxury and Historic Old Town Alexandria charm! The main level features 12+ foot ceilings, a converted open floor plan perfect for entertaining, and an updated kitchen with plenty of beautiful granite counter space, stainless steel appliances, and even a wine cooler. The kitchen leads to a private, peaceful, brightly lit patio in the back that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or unwinding after a long day. The upper level features two renovated bedrooms and two full baths. The magnificent main bathroom comes with a double sink vanity, beautiful marble countertops, and a very large rainfall spa shower. The basement is fully finished and offers enough space to accommodate a rec room, office area, and guests. Additional storage in the basement and attic. Located 1.5 blocks from King St, shops, and fine dining, less than a mile from the Metro, 5 blocks from parks and waterfront, a few blocks walk to two awesome grocery stores and easy access to many commuter options. Take advantage of being in the heart of Old Town. Many festivities minutes away: live entertainment, major events and celebrations, firework shows, and the Scottish Christmas Walk Parade passes your door on Saint Asaph.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET have any available units?
230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET have?
Some of 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET offer parking?
No, 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET have a pool?
No, 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET has accessible units.
Does 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 N SAINT ASAPH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
