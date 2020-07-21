All apartments in Alexandria
23 S. FLOYD STREET
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

23 S. FLOYD STREET

23 South Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

23 South Floyd Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOW SOON CAN YOU MOVE........................... - 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. ONE CAR GARAGE. FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH DECK. HARDWOODS ON THE MAIN LEVEL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.

(RLNE5105051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

