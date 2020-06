Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace carpet

Charming well kept end unit townhouse. large fenced yard. 9 minute walk to King St. Metro, and to all Old Town charm. Features very nice weathered wood floors, cozy LR with fireplace and built-in bookcases, spacious dining room adjacent to a bright eat in kitchen with lots of counter space Partly finished basement with carpeting.$40 application fee per adult and 1 month's rent of Security Deposit.