Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2215 N.pickett St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2215 N.pickett St
2215 North Pickett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2215 North Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
trash valet
Amenities
24 Hour Fitness Gym
Bark Park
Business Center
Game Room
Controlled Access Buildings
Free Community Shuttle
Less than 1/4 Mile to I-395
On-Site Maintenance
Swimming Pool
TV Lounge
Under 5 Miles to DC
Within Walking Distance to Shopping Areas and Restaurants.
Valet Trash
Se Habla Espanol
Enviable Amenities
9ft Ceilings
Additional Storage Available
Air Conditioner
Balcony
Cable/Satellite
Clubhouse
Dishwasher
First Floor Premium
Gourmet Kitchens
Granite Countertops
Planked Flooring
Refrigerator
Pressbox (Drop Off Dry Cleaning Service)
Stainless Steel Appliances
Sunroom
Third Floor Premium
Washer/Dryer
Guest Suite Available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2215 N.pickett St have any available units?
2215 N.pickett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 2215 N.pickett St have?
Some of 2215 N.pickett St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2215 N.pickett St currently offering any rent specials?
2215 N.pickett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 N.pickett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 N.pickett St is pet friendly.
Does 2215 N.pickett St offer parking?
No, 2215 N.pickett St does not offer parking.
Does 2215 N.pickett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 N.pickett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 N.pickett St have a pool?
Yes, 2215 N.pickett St has a pool.
Does 2215 N.pickett St have accessible units?
No, 2215 N.pickett St does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 N.pickett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 N.pickett St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 N.pickett St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2215 N.pickett St has units with air conditioning.
