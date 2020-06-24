220 WESMOND DRIVE

Amenities
Available now for Rent 3 level newly renovated townhouse. 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Cozy rec room and 2nd full bath in the basement could be used for guest bedroom. Beautiful white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Recessed lights, ceiling fans, hardwood floors. Shed for extra storage and privacy fence. 2 parking spaces in the back and plenty of parking on the quiet street. 1 month rent security deposit. $40 application fee per adult. Minimum 12 months lease. Pets case by case. Tenant pays all utilities.