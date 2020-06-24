All apartments in Alexandria
220 WESMOND DRIVE
220 WESMOND DRIVE

220 Wesmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Wesmond Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now for Rent 3 level newly renovated townhouse. 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Cozy rec room and 2nd full bath in the basement could be used for guest bedroom. Beautiful white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Recessed lights, ceiling fans, hardwood floors. Shed for extra storage and privacy fence. 2 parking spaces in the back and plenty of parking on the quiet street. 1 month rent security deposit. $40 application fee per adult. Minimum 12 months lease. Pets case by case. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

