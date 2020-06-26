22 WOLFE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available, amazing water front home in the highly coveted Harborside Subdivision in historic, Old Town, Alexandria. Spectacular 5 level townhome in Historic Old Town Alexandria. Featuring 5 finished levels, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half bath, and a two car garage. Pristine condition with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Chef~s kitchen overlooks the river. Unobstructed views of the MGM Casino and The Capital building. Private brick patio off family room leads to dock and private boat slip. Four gas fireplaces, 2 wet bars and full a size wine refrigerator. Spacious rooms throughout this magnificent home. Private boat slip available for rent. Call listing agent with questions.