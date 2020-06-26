All apartments in Alexandria
22 WOLFE STREET
22 WOLFE STREET

22 Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

22 Wolfe Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available, amazing water front home in the highly coveted Harborside Subdivision in historic, Old Town, Alexandria. Spectacular 5 level townhome in Historic Old Town Alexandria. Featuring 5 finished levels, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half bath, and a two car garage. Pristine condition with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Chef~s kitchen overlooks the river. Unobstructed views of the MGM Casino and The Capital building. Private brick patio off family room leads to dock and private boat slip. Four gas fireplaces, 2 wet bars and full a size wine refrigerator. Spacious rooms throughout this magnificent home. Private boat slip available for rent. Call listing agent with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 WOLFE STREET have any available units?
22 WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 22 WOLFE STREET have?
Some of 22 WOLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
22 WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 WOLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 22 WOLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 22 WOLFE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 22 WOLFE STREET offers parking.
Does 22 WOLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 WOLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 WOLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 22 WOLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 22 WOLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 22 WOLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 22 WOLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 WOLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 WOLFE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 WOLFE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
