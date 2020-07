Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Conveniently located, this beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome (end unit) located in Del Ray is available for move-in on 5/6/20! Features include hardwood floors, custom paint colors, an open and bright Kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The french doors off the Dining Room open to a large fenced back yard with flagstone deck. The Master Suite features many upgrades and high-end fixtures. A washer and dryer are included. No pets.