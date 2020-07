Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

This home is an outstanding example of turn of the century architecture. Built in 1920, it offers the charm and space of a classic colonial residence. Delicate, highly crafted wood-work; including bookcases, chair rail, over-sized baseboard, and wood flooring. All this plus a 7800 square foot lot on one of Alexandria's loveliest streets, a walk from King St Metro. Minimum lease 3 months,pets OK. Lawn care included in rent.