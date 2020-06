Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bike storage

Bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Seminary Walk. Open Living/dining area walk out to balcony overlooking courtyard. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and ceramic tile floors. Laminate floors throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Minutes to I-495, King Street Metro and Old Town Alexandria. Bike storage and separate storage closet in building. Parking pass to park in reserved parking area.. Rent includes gas and water.