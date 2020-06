Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy sophisticated living in The Jamieson, an elegant building near Metro & Old Town. Relax on the rooftop deck, which offers panoramic views of the Masonic Memorial and DC. Spectacular view of the US District Courthouse from this meticulously maintained condo. W/D in unit. Garage parking. Only .31 miles to the metro.