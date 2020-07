Amenities

3bd/2.5 bath New Construction, Close to Downtown - BRAND NEW 3bd/2.5 bath home within walking distance to downtown amenities. This home is situated on a quiet town street, just a block from Main street. Beautiful hardwood floors compliment the living space in this contemporary, open concept home. The first floor laundry is complete with washer and dryer.



Please no smoking in the home.



If interested in seeing this home, please respond to this post.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5671317)