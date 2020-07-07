All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

20 Canterbury Square

20 Canterbury Square · No Longer Available
Location

20 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
key fob access
Alexandria 1br Apt - Property Id: 202343

Recently renovated 1br 1 ba apt in Garden Style community; partially furnished; close to Duke Street exit of 395 and 1 mile to Van Dorn Street Metro. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, balcony, off street parking, secure key fob entrance, lots of storage, swimming pool in community just a few steps away.

760 sq ft. of living space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202343
Property Id 202343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Canterbury Square have any available units?
20 Canterbury Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 20 Canterbury Square have?
Some of 20 Canterbury Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Canterbury Square currently offering any rent specials?
20 Canterbury Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Canterbury Square pet-friendly?
No, 20 Canterbury Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 20 Canterbury Square offer parking?
Yes, 20 Canterbury Square offers parking.
Does 20 Canterbury Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Canterbury Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Canterbury Square have a pool?
Yes, 20 Canterbury Square has a pool.
Does 20 Canterbury Square have accessible units?
No, 20 Canterbury Square does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Canterbury Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Canterbury Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Canterbury Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Canterbury Square does not have units with air conditioning.

