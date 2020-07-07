20 Canterbury Square

Amenities
Alexandria 1br Apt - Property Id: 202343
Recently renovated 1br 1 ba apt in Garden Style community; partially furnished; close to Duke Street exit of 395 and 1 mile to Van Dorn Street Metro. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, balcony, off street parking, secure key fob entrance, lots of storage, swimming pool in community just a few steps away.
760 sq ft. of living space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202343
No Pets Allowed
