20 Canterbury Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool key fob access

Alexandria 1br Apt



Recently renovated 1br 1 ba apt in Garden Style community; partially furnished; close to Duke Street exit of 395 and 1 mile to Van Dorn Street Metro. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, balcony, off street parking, secure key fob entrance, lots of storage, swimming pool in community just a few steps away.



760 sq ft. of living space.

No Pets Allowed



