Alexandria, VA
1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD

1911 Main Line Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning 2 level townhouse condo located in sought-after Potomac Yard! Wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main level, open layout, custom paint, crown molding, and living room / dining room combo. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, breakfast bar, double sink, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and built-in microwave. The upper level boasts 3 large bedrooms, full bathroom for secondary bedrooms, and laundry room. The Master Bedroom offers a beautiful en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, granite countertops, and an over-sized custom tile shower! One car garage with storage and shelving. If that wasn't enough, the home is within 2 blocks of Potomac Yard Park and its interactive water fountain/spray park between two playgrounds, an events area, outdoor stage, fields, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, trails and more. You can also get to Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., I-395, and I-495 within minutes. If you like convenience, outdoor activities, no yard work, and a home with wonderful features and plenty of space than this home is for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
