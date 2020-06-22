1911 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Stunning 2 level townhouse condo located in sought-after Potomac Yard! Wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main level, open layout, custom paint, crown molding, and living room / dining room combo. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, breakfast bar, double sink, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and built-in microwave. The upper level boasts 3 large bedrooms, full bathroom for secondary bedrooms, and laundry room. The Master Bedroom offers a beautiful en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, granite countertops, and an over-sized custom tile shower! One car garage with storage and shelving. If that wasn't enough, the home is within 2 blocks of Potomac Yard Park and its interactive water fountain/spray park between two playgrounds, an events area, outdoor stage, fields, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, trails and more. You can also get to Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., I-395, and I-495 within minutes. If you like convenience, outdoor activities, no yard work, and a home with wonderful features and plenty of space than this home is for you.