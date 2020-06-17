1800 W Abingdon Dr

Amenities
Light-filled apartment with Old Town charm - Property Id: 118508
Charming, light-filled, one bedroom, one bath in north Old Town Alexandria! Features hardwood floors in the bedroom and dining room, stately crown molding, a newly renovated bathroom with a marble shower, floor-to-ceiling closets, plantation shutters in the bedroom, and carpeting in the living room.
Live close to both nature and the city. The apartment is right next to a hiking trail. Across the street, bike into D.C. along the Potomac River on the Mt Vernon trail. It's a few blocks from Buzz Caf, Rustico, and other shops and a walk to King Street and Del Ray.
To commute, you can catch the 11Y bus across the street and arrive downtown in 10 minutes. Braddock Road Metro is a mile away, and you can take a local bus (AT5) there.
Includes water, parking, a storage space, and access to the bike room. Unit has a washer and dryer, new dishwasher, intercom, and a garbage disposal.
Cats allowed with a one-time cleaning fee of $250. Sorry, no dogs.
Non-smokers only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118508
Property Id 118508
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4859536)