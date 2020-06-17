All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1800 W Abingdon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1800 W Abingdon Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

1800 W Abingdon Dr

1800 W Abingdon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1800 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Light-filled apartment with Old Town charm - Property Id: 118508

Charming, light-filled, one bedroom, one bath in north Old Town Alexandria! Features hardwood floors in the bedroom and dining room, stately crown molding, a newly renovated bathroom with a marble shower, floor-to-ceiling closets, plantation shutters in the bedroom, and carpeting in the living room.

Live close to both nature and the city. The apartment is right next to a hiking trail. Across the street, bike into D.C. along the Potomac River on the Mt Vernon trail. It's a few blocks from Buzz Caf, Rustico, and other shops and a walk to King Street and Del Ray.

To commute, you can catch the 11Y bus across the street and arrive downtown in 10 minutes. Braddock Road Metro is a mile away, and you can take a local bus (AT5) there.

Includes water, parking, a storage space, and access to the bike room. Unit has a washer and dryer, new dishwasher, intercom, and a garbage disposal.

Cats allowed with a one-time cleaning fee of $250. Sorry, no dogs.

Non-smokers only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118508
Property Id 118508

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4859536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 W Abingdon Dr have any available units?
1800 W Abingdon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 W Abingdon Dr have?
Some of 1800 W Abingdon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 W Abingdon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1800 W Abingdon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 W Abingdon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 W Abingdon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1800 W Abingdon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1800 W Abingdon Dr offers parking.
Does 1800 W Abingdon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 W Abingdon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 W Abingdon Dr have a pool?
No, 1800 W Abingdon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1800 W Abingdon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1800 W Abingdon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 W Abingdon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 W Abingdon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University