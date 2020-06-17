1800 W Abingdon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Light-filled apartment with Old Town charm - Property Id: 118508



Charming, light-filled, one bedroom, one bath in north Old Town Alexandria! Features hardwood floors in the bedroom and dining room, stately crown molding, a newly renovated bathroom with a marble shower, floor-to-ceiling closets, plantation shutters in the bedroom, and carpeting in the living room.



Live close to both nature and the city. The apartment is right next to a hiking trail. Across the street, bike into D.C. along the Potomac River on the Mt Vernon trail. It's a few blocks from Buzz Caf, Rustico, and other shops and a walk to King Street and Del Ray.



To commute, you can catch the 11Y bus across the street and arrive downtown in 10 minutes. Braddock Road Metro is a mile away, and you can take a local bus (AT5) there.



Includes water, parking, a storage space, and access to the bike room. Unit has a washer and dryer, new dishwasher, intercom, and a garbage disposal.



Cats allowed with a one-time cleaning fee of $250. Sorry, no dogs.



Non-smokers only.

No Dogs Allowed



