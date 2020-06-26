18 W WYATT AVENUE

Amenities

Nicely updated 3 level duplex in sought after Del ray neighborhood. Minutes to bus stops, shops & restaurants, I-395, Pentagon, Approx a mile to Braddock metro and 10mins to Old Town. Located a few blocks from the Mt Vernon ave in Del Ray, with all it's independently owned shops and eateries. Bright open kitchen with granite countertops & SS appliances, hardwood floors on two levels, tile on lower level. 2 recently renovated bathrooms, large finished attic for storage, walkout finished basement, fully fenced South facing yard with patio, and 2 off street parking spaces. Located on a quiet street amongst mainly larger, single family homes.