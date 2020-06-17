1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous 4 level, 4 BR, 4.5 BA end unit townhouse with 2 car garage in fabulous location! Main level has hardwoods throughout! Formal living room steps up to formal dining room! Main level family room with gas FP opens rear deck and sun filled kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash, island, breakfast bar, cooktop, double wall ovens and loads of cabinet space. Spacious MBR has tray ceilings, walk in closet and luxury MBA featuring soaking tub/separate shower and his & her vanities. Fourth bedroom on private upper level with private full bath! Walk out LL has family room w/built-ins, cozy gas FP walks out to stone patio and fenced rear yard!