1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE

1655 Hunting Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Hunting Creek Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous 4 level, 4 BR, 4.5 BA end unit townhouse with 2 car garage in fabulous location! Main level has hardwoods throughout! Formal living room steps up to formal dining room! Main level family room with gas FP opens rear deck and sun filled kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash, island, breakfast bar, cooktop, double wall ovens and loads of cabinet space. Spacious MBR has tray ceilings, walk in closet and luxury MBA featuring soaking tub/separate shower and his & her vanities. Fourth bedroom on private upper level with private full bath! Walk out LL has family room w/built-ins, cozy gas FP walks out to stone patio and fenced rear yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
