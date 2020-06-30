1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE

Amenities

**AMAZING 2 BEDROOM CONDO RENTAL IN OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA VA**This beautiful two bedroom one and a half bath condo in sought after Potowmack Crossing! Enjoy the convenience of this ultimate location walking distance to Old Town Alexandria and less than five minutes to Crystal City, Del Ray and Potomac Yards; one light to Reagan National Airport, DC and so much more! Updates include new windows, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, new stove and dishwasher. Custom built-ins in the living room. Wood flooring throughout and ceramic floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the amenities of the community pool, gym, tennis courts and bike storage. Unbeatable price, location and value. This unit is available immediately.