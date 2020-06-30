All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE

1626 West Abingdon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1626 West Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bike storage
tennis court
**AMAZING 2 BEDROOM CONDO RENTAL IN OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA VA**This beautiful two bedroom one and a half bath condo in sought after Potowmack Crossing! Enjoy the convenience of this ultimate location walking distance to Old Town Alexandria and less than five minutes to Crystal City, Del Ray and Potomac Yards; one light to Reagan National Airport, DC and so much more! Updates include new windows, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, new stove and dishwasher. Custom built-ins in the living room. Wood flooring throughout and ceramic floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the amenities of the community pool, gym, tennis courts and bike storage. Unbeatable price, location and value. This unit is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE have any available units?
1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE have?
Some of 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University