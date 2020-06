Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Floor plan feels roomy and delightful. Lots of light. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Top floor Unit with lots of extra closet space. Washer Dryer in the unit! LOCATION!! Just off the GW pkway North End of Old Town makes commuting a breeze. Airport/shops/restaurants close & WALK to Braddock Metro less then 1 mile No Dogs, cats only. Condo community has move in fee $225