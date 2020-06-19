All apartments in Alexandria
16 S VAN DORN STREET

16 South Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 South Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
The EOS Twenty-One Community welcomes you home to this spacious top floor 2bdrm, 1.5bath condo with an open floor plan in a secured building. Complete with laminate wood floors, plenty of natural light that illuminates through the picture windows, enlarged balcony for relaxation an intimate entertaining, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen bar, separate dinning area, plenty of storage and closet space, and half-bath in the master bedroom. Gas and water is included along with the enjoyment of the community fitness center. Convenient to I-395, Springfield Town Center, Old Town, DC and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 S VAN DORN STREET have any available units?
16 S VAN DORN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 16 S VAN DORN STREET have?
Some of 16 S VAN DORN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 S VAN DORN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16 S VAN DORN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 S VAN DORN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16 S VAN DORN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 16 S VAN DORN STREET offer parking?
No, 16 S VAN DORN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 16 S VAN DORN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 S VAN DORN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 S VAN DORN STREET have a pool?
No, 16 S VAN DORN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16 S VAN DORN STREET have accessible units?
No, 16 S VAN DORN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16 S VAN DORN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 S VAN DORN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 S VAN DORN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 S VAN DORN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
