16 S VAN DORN STREET

The EOS Twenty-One Community welcomes you home to this spacious top floor 2bdrm, 1.5bath condo with an open floor plan in a secured building. Complete with laminate wood floors, plenty of natural light that illuminates through the picture windows, enlarged balcony for relaxation an intimate entertaining, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen bar, separate dinning area, plenty of storage and closet space, and half-bath in the master bedroom. Gas and water is included along with the enjoyment of the community fitness center. Convenient to I-395, Springfield Town Center, Old Town, DC and more.