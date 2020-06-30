All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1533 ORONOCO STREET

1533 Oronoco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Really nice end unit townhouse in popular COLECROFT. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors on main. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets and granite counters. Backs to city parkland and trail that leads directly to BRADDOCK Metro. In unit washer and dryer. 1 assigned parking space plus tons on street parking available. Pets on CBC basis (size age weight breed number restricted) with $100 monthly fee. Min income greater than $106,200. Certified funds required. THISCLOSE to Metro, shops, restaurants. Professionally managed. SEE SAMPLE VIRTUAL TOUR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 ORONOCO STREET have any available units?
1533 ORONOCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1533 ORONOCO STREET have?
Some of 1533 ORONOCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 ORONOCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1533 ORONOCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 ORONOCO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 ORONOCO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1533 ORONOCO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1533 ORONOCO STREET offers parking.
Does 1533 ORONOCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 ORONOCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 ORONOCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1533 ORONOCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1533 ORONOCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1533 ORONOCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 ORONOCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 ORONOCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 ORONOCO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 ORONOCO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

