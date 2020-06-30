1533 ORONOCO STREET

Amenities

Really nice end unit townhouse in popular COLECROFT. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors on main. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets and granite counters. Backs to city parkland and trail that leads directly to BRADDOCK Metro. In unit washer and dryer. 1 assigned parking space plus tons on street parking available. Pets on CBC basis (size age weight breed number restricted) with $100 monthly fee. Min income greater than $106,200. Certified funds required. THISCLOSE to Metro, shops, restaurants. Professionally managed. SEE SAMPLE VIRTUAL TOUR