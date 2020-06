Amenities

Bright, spacious & commuter friendly! Hardwood floors on lower lvl, closet treatments, granite counters in kit and baths. Washer & Dryer in unit. Private patio great for grilling. Parking outside your front door. Pool and gym use included. Dash & Metro bus stops are just outside of community. ~10 mins from Pentagon and Van Dorn metros. Pets considered on case-by-case basis w/ deposit. Available early October 2019